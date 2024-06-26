AIRLINK 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.35%)
BOP 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.48%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
DFML 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.86%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.39%)
FCCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
FFL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HASCOL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
HBL 123.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.85%)
HUBC 165.45 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.06%)
HUMNL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.22%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.69%)
PAEL 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PPL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.58%)
PRL 23.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.53%)
PTC 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.33%)
SEARL 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.18%)
SNGP 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.17%)
SSGC 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.42%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2%)
TRG 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.43%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.57%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.91%)
BR100 8,293 Increased By 47.2 (0.57%)
BR30 26,561 Increased By 146.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 78,276 Increased By 335.1 (0.43%)
KSE30 25,381 Increased By 194.3 (0.77%)
Jun 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bulls mark return, KSE-100 closes 335 points higher

BR Web Desk Published June 26, 2024 Updated June 26, 2024 06:30pm

After two negative sessions, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish sentiment on Wednesday as the benchmark KSE-100 index closed higher by 335 points.

The bulls largely dominated the session amid some resistance from the bears.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 78,275.65, up by 335.07 points or 0.43%.

“The equity market ended on a positive note today, recovering some losses from recent sessions,” brokerage house Ismail Iqbal Securities said in its post-market report.

On Tuesday, the PSX witnessed a negative session as the KSE-100 Index lost 292 points on profit-taking to settle at 77,940.58.

The sectors that contributed positively in Wednesday’s session included fertiliser, E&P, power, and OMCs. On the other hand, banking, technology, chemical, and pharma sectors were among the negative contributors.

Sentiments have improved as market expects Pakistan to soon ink a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new bailout.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday also wrapped up discussions on the Federal Budget 2024-25 in the National Assembly, maintaining higher tax rates on the salaried group, and announcing an honoraria amounting to 3-month basic pay for the staff and officers of the National Assembly and Senate.

Globally, Asian stocks stuttered in choppy early trade on Wednesday as markets braced for a key US inflation reading, while the yen lurked just shy of 160 per dollar level, keeping traders on alert for another round of intervention by Japanese authorities.

Risk sentiment was also capped as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials kept near-term US rate cut expectations in check in a boost to the dollar.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed at 566.55 in choppy trading, inching away from the two year high of 573.38 it touched last week.

The index is still up 3.5% in June, on course for fifth straight month of gains.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 469.75 million from 292.18 million a session ago.

The value of shares declined to Rs19.77 billion from Rs11.41 billion in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 57.65 million shares, followed by K-Electric Ltd with 37.64 million shares, and WorldCall Telecom with 31.13 million shares.

Shares of 454 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 149 registered an increase, 248 recorded a fall, while 57 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Economy psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice Pakistan Stock Market Paris stock market

Comments

200 characters
Love Your Country Jun 26, 2024 03:26pm
Increase for the parliamentarians - did I hear that right?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Bulls mark return, KSE-100 closes 335 points higher

Balochistan minister announces arrest of 2 high-value TTP commanders

Ready to hold talks with opposition: PM Shehbaz

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: US says it supports Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism

‘Leveraging Dubai’s business-friendly environment’: Treet Corp incorporates subsidiary with DET

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s Interloop to invest over $92mn on production, energy expansion

PM Shehbaz says promotion of investment govt’s top priority

Kenyan protesters promise more rallies after deadly parliament violence

Iran picks new president at turbulent time

Read more stories