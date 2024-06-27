AIRLINK 87.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-27

Int’l Day Against Drug Abuse: Experts for implementing steps to effectively deal with challenge of drug addiction

Recorder Report Published 27 Jun, 2024 06:52am

ISLAMABAD: Health experts Wednesday urged the government to address issue of cigarette smoking and implement robust fiscal/regulatory measures to ultimately prevent drug addiction on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse 2024.

This message has been given by a group of experts during an event held here on Tuesday in connection with the International Day Against Drug Abuse 2024.

The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and promoting a drug-free society.

The theme for 2024, “Prevention is Better” underscores the importance of preventive measures in combating the global drug problem. This year, the focus is on the critical role of early intervention and education in preventing substance abuse, with particular attention to the role of cigarettes as a gateway to more dangerous drugs.

Experts said the first step towards drug abuse research has consistently shown that cigarette smoking often serves as the first step towards the use of more harmful substances. Nicotine addiction, which develops through cigarette smoking, can lead individuals to seek stronger and more addictive substances. The progression from cigarettes to drugs like marijuana, cocaine, and other illicit substances is a well-documented pathway. This underscores the importance of targeting tobacco use in efforts to prevent drug abuse.

In the 2024 budget, the government made a controversial decision by not increasing the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on tobacco products. Additionally, the government increased the pricing threshold, which has provided more leverage for big tobacco companies to maximize their profits. This move has been criticized by public health advocates, who argue that it undermines efforts to reduce smoking rates and, by extension, drug abuse.

The decision to keep FED unchanged and to adjust the pricing threshold is seen as a boon for tobacco companies at the expense of public health. Higher taxes on tobacco products are a proven strategy to reduce smoking rates, particularly among youth and low-income populations. By failing to implement such measures, the government is missing a critical opportunity to deter smoking initiation and progression to other forms of substance abuse, they added.

health experts drug addiction drugs International Day Against Drug Abuse 2024

