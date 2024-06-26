Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 119,261 tonnes of cargo comprising 73,716 tonnes of import cargo and 45,545 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 73,716 comprised of 47,556 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,177 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 19,983 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 45,545 comprised of 18,214 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 16,860 tonnes of Clinkers &10,471 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Around, 06 ships namely, Dimitris Y, Pavo Breeze, M.t Shalamar, Apl Salalah, One Matrix & Cosco New York berth at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Cma Cgm Gemini, Pan Optimum, Kmtc Delhi, CmaCgm Titus, Nh Erle & Wadi Duka sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

Shipping activity was reported at the port where fourships namely,TSS Amber, SinarMendawai, Horizon 1 and Gaslog Geneva carrying Containers, Palm oil, LPG and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal,Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on 24th June-2024(.)Meanwhile three more ships, Hanfnia Turquoise, Gaschem Fuji and Serenity Gas carrying Mogas, Chemicals and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day(.)

Atotal of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them gas carrier Al-Jassasiya is expected to sail on today afternoon, and three more ships, TSS Amber, Horizon-1 and Chem Trans Ionian is expected sail on same day afternoon(.)

Cargo volume of 161,353 tonnes, comprising 128,100 tonnes imports cargo and 33,253tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,980 Containers (1,160 TEUs Imports and 1,820 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships are at outer anchorage of port, out of them a chemicals carrier ‘Serenity’& two more container ships, Atlantic Ibis and Maersk Kinloss are expected to take berths at EVTL and QICT respectively on Tuesday, 25th June-2024, while containers ship ‘Maersk Cairo’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 26th June-2024.

