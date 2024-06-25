£190m Al-Qadir Trust case: AC issues release order on bail of IK

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Monday issued the release order on bail [Robkar] of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan in the £190m Al-Qadir Trust case.

The Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Ali Warraich, issued the release order on bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case after depositing of surety bonds.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 15 had granted bail to Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case against surety bonds of Rs1 million.

The release order says that bail has been granted to the accused, therefore, release if he is not wanted in any other case following confirmation of surety bonds.

