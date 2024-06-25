AIRLINK 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.39%)
BOP 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
DFML 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.84%)
DGKC 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
FFBL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HASCOL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
HBL 126.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 166.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.46%)
HUMNL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.51%)
PAEL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PPL 118.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
SNGP 64.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TRG 63.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
UNITY 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,303 Increased By 11.1 (0.13%)
BR30 26,651 Increased By 37.1 (0.14%)
KSE100 78,420 Increased By 187.9 (0.24%)
KSE30 25,362 Increased By 58.4 (0.23%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-25

£190m Al-Qadir Trust case: AC issues release order on bail of IK

Fazal Sher Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Monday issued the release order on bail [Robkar] of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan in the £190m Al-Qadir Trust case.

The Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Ali Warraich, issued the release order on bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case after depositing of surety bonds.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 15 had granted bail to Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case against surety bonds of Rs1 million.

The release order says that bail has been granted to the accused, therefore, release if he is not wanted in any other case following confirmation of surety bonds.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

