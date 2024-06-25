AIRLINK 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
BOP 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.95%)
DGKC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
FCCL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
FFL 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HASCOL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
HBL 126.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.58%)
HUBC 165.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.1%)
HUMNL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.51%)
PAEL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PPL 118.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
PRL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
SNGP 64.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
TPLP 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 63.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.66%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 9.6 (0.12%)
BR30 26,595 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.07%)
KSE100 78,261 Increased By 28.8 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,324 Increased By 19.5 (0.08%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-25

China’s yuan extends 7-month lows

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan weakened to a seven-month low against the dollar on Monday and was closing in on the official policy band limit, pressured by broad strength in the dollar and the drop in the yen. The currency seemed set for a sixth straight monthly drop in June, and has stayed within a whisker of the weak side of its daily official trading band over the past week as capital outflows into higher yielding dollars and speculation the central bank is allowing it to depreciate slowly have weighed on it.

Spot yuan eased to a trough of 7.2624 per dollar, the weakest level since November and just one pip away from the weak end of the band in which the People’s Bank of China guides it. It last traded at 7.2618 per dollar as of 0910 GMT. It had, however, stayed within a very narrow range as traders waited for key economic data at home and other US indicators that will help shape the USFederal Reserve’s policy expectations.

China Yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan extends 7-month lows

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

Kachha Area in Sindh: Zardari for bringing criminals into mainstream

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Commodity traders seek permission to export surplus wheat

Proposed amendments in Finance Bill: Telecom operators seek SIFC’s intervention

SIC, PPP lawmakers assail budget

Read more stories