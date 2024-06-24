AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-24

Disposal of immovable property: 15pc flat rate on gain proposed

Sohail Sarfraz Published 24 Jun, 2024 07:00am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Bill 2024 has proposed a flat rate of 15 percent on gain from disposal of immovable property acquired on or after July 1, 2024.

Explaining the Capital Gains Tax on Immovable Property, a tax expert stated that the Capital gains on disposal of immovable property are presently taxable at varying rates up to 15% depending on holding period and the class of property (open plots, constructed property and flats).

Immovable properties disposed after specified holding period are subject to 0% tax. There is no change in capital gains tax regime for properties acquired before July 1, 2024.

A flat rate of 15% is proposed on gain from disposal of immovable property acquired on or after July 1, 2024, by persons appearing in ATL on the date of disposal, regardless of the holding period. For persons not appearing in ATL, progressive tax rates on income with the minimum tax of 15% have been proposed.

Major urban cities: Valuation of immovable properties to be increased to 90pc

Tax expert further stated that a uniform rate of 15% proposed on capital gain on disposal of securities as well as on immovable properties which are acquired on or after 1 July 2024 for the persons whose names are appearing on the ATL. Whereas for persons who are not on the ATL at the acquisition and disposal dates, capital gain proposed to be taxed as normal income subject to minimum tax rate of 15%, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes FBR taxpayers tax rate immovable property tax expert Capital Gains Tax Finance Bill 2024

Comments

200 characters

Disposal of immovable property: 15pc flat rate on gain proposed

Foreign travel ban on non-filers: NICOP holders, minors, students to be exempted

Parties stand divided over anti-terrorism operation

Centre approves FC deployment in AJK

PFVA demands restoration of 1pc tax regime

KP to receive Rs1212bn in the head of federal transfers

Non-performing bank loans: Finance bill proposes amendments in 7th Schedule

Value-added textile exporters reject 29pc standard taxation

PM describes protection of citizens and foreigners as ‘paramount state priority’

HEC signs contract to automate Pakistani universities

Read more stories