Minister for restoring egg-laying hen distribution programme

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Dairy Development Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has directed the department to restore the egg-laying hen distribution programme among the farmers to increase meat and egg production.

Visiting the Rawalpindi Poultry Research Institute on Friday, the Minister also asked the officials to give modern training in poultry farming to the farmers. He said last year 91,000 sets of hens were distributed at discounted rates.

The Minister directed to increase the target this year to increase the breeding of egg-laying hens.

Director General Livestock (Research) Sajjad Hussain, Director Rawalpindi Sarfraz Ahmed Chatha and other relevant officers were also present on this occasion.

The Minister further said the welfare of farmers is the priority of the government and chicken farming is a profitable business and in view of the increase in the demand for indigenous eggs in urban areas, success in this business for farmers. He said to meet the demand for indigenous eggs in the winter season, planning should be done and the farmers should be given modern training in poultry farming and the government will provide all possible support in this regard.

He said 450,000 eggs were produced in the Poultry Research Institute last year and 240,000 chicks were born out of them. Kirmani planted a tree on the premises of Rawalpindi Poultry Research Institute and prayed.

