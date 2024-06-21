Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Suparco reiterates dedication to peaceful use of outer space

Published 21 Jun, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) Yousuf Khan reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to the peaceful use of outer space, during his address at the 67th session of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) in Vienna.

The chairman Suparco shared Pakistan’s recent advancements, including the successful launches of the iCUBE-Qamar satellite and the Pakistan Multi-Mission Communication Satellite, PakSat-MM1, this May, a press release said Thursday.

He also shared future plans for a rover mission to the lunar south pole in collaboration with China’s Chang’E-8 Mission, the press release added.

The chairman Suparco recently participated in the Lunar Conference organised by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) where he discussed Pakistan’s commitment to lunar exploration and international cooperation in space research, stated the press release.

