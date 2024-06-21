Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-21

Asian currencies: Philippine peso fall amid political turmoil

Reuters Published 21 Jun, 2024 06:37am

BENGALURU: The Philippine peso and shares declined on Thursday due to political turmoil in the country, after the incumbent vice president resigned from the president’s cabinet, while other emerging Asian currencies fell against a steady dollar.

The peso, which has depreciated around 5.7% this year, lost 0.2%, eyeing its worst day in nearly three weeks, while stocks shed as much as 0.4%, their lowest level since May 30.

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte left President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s cabinet and resigned as the education minister and vice chair of an anti-insurgency task force amid ongoing rumours that the alliance between them was expected to collapse.

“Vice President Sara Duterte has quit from the (Marcos) government... highlighting signs of rift within the administration. We continue to keep a close eye on the domestic political developments,” analysts at Maybank said.

“We continue to see upside risks to the USD/PHP pair due to both idiosyncratic and external factors.”

Duterte will, however, remain the Vice president of the Philippines.

Globally, market participants are awaiting fresh cues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory, after the US central bank signalled only one rate cut in 2024 last week.

At 0440 GMT, the dollar index was unmoved at 105.260.

Other emerging Asian currencies, such as the Singapore dollar, Malaysian ringgit and Taiwan dollar traded flat.

In Indonesia, focus will be on the central bank’s monetary policy decision, due later in the day. It is expected to maintain its key rate, with a depreciating rupiah, which is currently hovering at four-year lows.

Philippine peso

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies: Philippine peso fall amid political turmoil

Reservations will be fully addressed, PM tells Bilawal

CCoSOEs approve nominations for Discos’ boards

Third-party audit of fertilizer companies ordered

e-vehicles, telecom sector: FBR vows to review omission of incentives

Discos’ overbilling, MDI manipulation by industries: PM directs PD to initiate forensic audit, inquiry

President for enhanced capacity of LEAs

Developing an electricity market: ADB wing rates TA as successful and relevant

Eid-ul-Azha: 6,234,700 hides, skins worth over Rs6bn collected: PTA

APTMA urges govt to revisit Finance Bill

Punjab govt decides to restructure ministries, depts

Read more stories