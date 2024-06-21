Alleged privatisation of public schools: LHC seeks reply from Punjab govt in response to plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a reply from the Punjab government on a petition challenging the alleged privatisation of the public schools in the province.

The court, however, refused to issue any restrictive order and asked the government to furnish its reply by September 26. Punjab Teachers’ Union through its President Kashif Shahzad and others challenged the government’s decision to lease out the public sector schools.

Earlier, the petitioners’ counsel Mian Dawood argued that the government’s decision had no legal backing or the policy.

He said leasing out government schools to private entities violates Article 25-A of the Constitution, which protects the right to education.

