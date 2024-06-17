CM Punjab’s message on Int’l Father’s Day

LAHORE: “Today is a day to recognize invaluable role of fathers in raising and guiding children,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on International Father’s Day.

She added, “We should acknowledge silent sacrifices of every father that are often overlooked.” She highlighted, “Also acknowledge the sacrifices of a father to ensure better future.”

The CM said, “A father is like a shady tree whose shade gets dense for his children in scorching sun.” She added, “There is a need to understand the importance of compassionate role of father in training and better upbringing of his children.”

The CM said, “A kind father is like a shady tree, which has no substitute.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024