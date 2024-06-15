KP governor says has met PM for uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that he met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Shairf and requested him for development projects of the province.

Talking to media outside of the Parliament on Friday, he said that the federal government has allocated Rs 17 billion for the Chashma Lift Bank Canal. He said that it is hoped that the prime minister would laid the foundation stone of Chashma Lift Canal this year.

He said that after completing the project, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be in a position to export wheat to Punjab and the whole of Pakistan. He said that with this project, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be able to supply wheat to the entire country and Afghanistan. He said that the work on Chakdra Dir Chitral Motorway will also be started soon.

He said that the prime minister constituted a committee for Fata and Pata taxes. He said that the promise was not fulfilled with the tribal districts.

The PPP leader said that all efforts are being made to solve the problems of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and give them rights. He said that a task force is being formed. He said that experts will be asked how we can further improve the education system.

