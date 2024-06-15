There should be no misstatement on matter of dialogue: IK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Friday said that there should be no misstatement on the matter of dialogue that the PTI does not want talks.

Talking to reporters informally in Adiala jail after Al- Qadir Trust case hearing, he said that what would be the outcome of talks when decisions are made by the higher authorities [big Sahib]. Politician always want dialogue, he said, adding that we held negotiations during former president General Pervez Musharraf's (retired) regime with his representative and not with the government.

He said that when PTI negotiated with PDM on former Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial’s request, the PTI was told that no elections would occur as long as Bandial was in office.

Khan said that a judge from Sargodha informed the Lahore High Court about pressure exerted by intelligence agencies. He claimed that the judge’s household gas supply was cut off and that judges who gave decision in favour of PTI face immense pressure. "Journalists speaking in favour of PTI are being targeted”, he added.

Khan urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, to uphold the rule of law amid these interferences.

He asked his party leaders to end internal groupings, calling it a matter of life and death for Pakistan. "I will take strict action against anyone creating factions within the party," he warned.

Earlier, Accountability Court judge Muhammad Ali Warraich adjourned the al Qadir Trust case hearing till June 21 after the defence counsel conducted cross examination of one witness. During the hearing, Khan and his wife Busra Bibi were present in the courtroom.

PTI lawyer Salman Akram Raja, Niaz Ullah Niazi, and Shoaib Shaheen appeared before the court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024