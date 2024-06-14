AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.23%)
DFML 39.29 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (7.7%)
DGKC 95.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (8.39%)
FCCL 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (8.39%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
HASCOL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.04%)
HBL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.29%)
HUBC 145.01 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (5.46%)
HUMNL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.5%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.11%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.88%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.45%)
PPL 122.70 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (7.58%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.09%)
PTC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
SEARL 61.18 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.61%)
SNGP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.2%)
SSGC 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.48%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.9%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.22%)
UNITY 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 7,977 Increased By 398.8 (5.26%)
BR30 25,602 Increased By 1383.8 (5.71%)
KSE100 76,208 Increased By 3410.7 (4.69%)
KSE30 24,438 Increased By 1225 (5.28%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-14

Wind projects’ tariff issues stay unresolved: Islamabad should not expect any investment from DFC: US team

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 14 Jun, 2024 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: United States Treasury Department delegation led by Assistant Secretary Brent Neiman on Thursday discussed at the highest level the power sector issues including circular debt, which has choked the entire sector.

The delegation is on a two-day Islamabad visit to evaluate Pakistan’s economic situation, prospects of the International Monetary Fund’s new programme, and general business and investment climate.

Well-informed sources told Business Recorder that Washington and Islamabad have serious issues on tariffs of wind projects.

Five DFC wind power projects: US says no new investment till tariff settlement

The US has taken up this issue at the highest level with Pakistan and also conveyed that Islamabad should not expect any investment from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) until tariff issues of the existing five wind power projects are settled.

DFC, sources said, has already made an offer to the Pakistani government to revise Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) of its sponsored wind projects subject to some concession from the GoP.

According to an official statement, the meeting was aimed at exploring potential collaborations in the energy sector.

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari said the reform plan has been made to remove the deficiencies in the power sector.

The purpose of these reforms is to improve the energy mix of Pakistan and eliminate other deficiencies of the power sector.

The minister informed the secretary that reforms are being implemented to increase private sector participation in the distribution and transmission of electricity in Pakistan. These reforms aim to improve the quality of service being delivered to the people of Pakistan.

Regarding debt management, the minister said that Pakistan is starting a fan replacement program that will save energy and improve the seasonal variation in energy demand.

He expressed the need for US technical support to address the seasonal generation and demand gap. He also highlighted the importance of American assistance in securing international financing for Pakistan’s power sector at more favourable rates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

electricity circular debt US Treasury Department investments power sector wind power projects DFC wind projects Brent Neiman Wind projects tariff

Comments

200 characters

Wind projects’ tariff issues stay unresolved: Islamabad should not expect any investment from DFC: US team

Rs9bn approved for clearing OMCs’ PDCs: ECC allows export of 0.15 MMTs of surplus sugar

July to Sept 2024: NPCC reduces RLNG demand for power generation

Punjab’s debt stock may stand at Rs1.685trn at June-end

Engine capacity to invoice base value: Punjab govt shifts token tax regime

Punjab to get Rs3.683trn from Federal Divisible Pool

Aurangzeb vows to raise tax-to-GDP ratio to 13pc

Study of transmission line SCS: NPCC may send engineers as Chinese team not coming

Incentives to deserving classes: Ogra, ministry asked to elucidate mechanism

Country’s first and one of world’s largest: 550MW floating solar energy project launched

Read more stories