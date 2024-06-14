AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-14

IK, others acquitted in vandalism case

Fazal Sher Published 14 Jun, 2024 07:32am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and others from his party's long march vandalism case.

The District and Sessions Judge, Malik Imran, while announcing its reserved verdict, acquitted Khan, chief of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid, and former PTI leaders, Asad Umar and Ali Nawaz in a case registered against them at Industrial Area police station for violating Section 144 and vandalism case during PTI’s long march in 2022.

The court hearing arguments reserved its verdict on June 11. Meanwhile, the same court acquitted PTI leader Shehryar Afridi and others from the May 9 vandalism case. The case was also registered at the Industrial Area police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

