Business & Finance Print 2024-06-13

Service offerings easypaisa adds Raast P2M system to its platform

Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2024 06:22am

KARACHI: easypaisa has elevated its service offerings by integrating the Raast P2M (Person to Merchant) payment system to its platform.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Raast P2M payment mechanism is designed to accelerate the digitization of merchant and business transactions nationwide. The service aims to facilitate and simplify digital payment acceptance for merchants and promote business growth.

The strategic move by the SBP reflects a significant leap towards establishing a digital and financially inclusive economy. With the integration of Raast P2M, all easypaisa users can now seamlessly and securely scan and pay through any Raast P2M QR codes on their smartphones nationwide.

Key features of the Raast P2M ecosystem include open-loop static and dynamic QR payments, request to pay (RTP), alias-based payments, instant and real-time merchant settlement, and till codes for customers who do not own smartphones.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

