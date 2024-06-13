Huawei to train 200,000 young Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Huawei has resolved to train 200,000 young Pakistanis. Vice CEO Huawei Pakistan Ray Yu called on the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, here on Wednesday.

In the meeting, matters concerning the progress on agreements made during the prime minister’s visit to China came under discussion.

Dr Siddiqui stated that the youth of Pakistan can play a pivotal role in the development of the IT sector.

He appreciated Huawei’s resolve to train 200,000 young people and offered the support of the ministry.

Every year, 25,000 IT graduates are churned out from the universities in Pakistan. However, only 5,000 IT graduates get jobs. We have to equip the youth with training in modern technology to plug this gap, the minister added.

