HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks extended losses at the open on Wednesday as investors nervously await the release later in the day of US consumer price data and the Federal Reserve’s guidance on the outlook for interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.79 percent, or 143.94 points, to 18,032.40.

Hong Kong stocks open higher

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.09 percent, or 2.75 points, to 3,025.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.15 percent, or 2.52 points, to 1,681.63.