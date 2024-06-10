PM Shehbaz felicitates Modi on becoming PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated on Monday Narendra Modi who took oath as the PM of India after an unexpectedly close election that forced his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a coalition government.

“Felicitations to Narendra Modi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India,” the PM wrote on X.

Modi was sworn in on Sunday for a third term after BJP won 293 seats in the general election held over the last seven weeks.

Modi is the only second person after India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to hold office for three consecutive terms.