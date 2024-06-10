Jun 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian PM Modi’s government retains Sitharaman as finance minister

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2024 07:52pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new coalition government on Monday appointed Nirmala Sitharaman as finance minister for a second consecutive term, the government said in a statement.

Ministerial posts were allotted a day after Modi was sworn in for a rare third term, and his cabinet held its first meeting on Monday evening.

Indian PM set to unveil coalition government at cabinet meeting

Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Interior Minister Amit Shah also retained their portfolios, the government said.

Narendra Modi India Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

200 characters

Indian PM Modi’s government retains Sitharaman as finance minister

Start of monetary easing: experts weigh in on SBP’s decision to cut key policy rate

Pakistan’s budget on Wednesday will aim to set stage for IMF bailout, say analysts

Rupee depreciates marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 down over 500 points on monetary policy uncertainty, budget measures

In brief message, Prime Minister Shehbaz felicitates Modi on becoming PM

Dar to visit Jordan to participate in high-level conference on Gaza

Oil rises on hopes of summer fuel demand

Indian PM set to unveil coalition government at cabinet meeting

Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten defends New York surface

US in Gaza ceasefire push with UN vote, Mideast tour

Read more stories