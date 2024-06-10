AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-10

Minister directs police to implement Eid-ul-Azha security plan

Recorder Report Published 10 Jun, 2024 07:39am

KARACHI: Home Minister Sindh, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, has issued directives to the Sindh Police to ensure the implementation of the Eid-ul-Azha security plan, which includes:

  • Establishing a central command and control center at the Central Police Office to monitor and respond to potential security threats

  • Deploying surveillance teams in plain clothes at shopping centres, public places, cattle markets, and prayer venues

  • Identifying and categorizing all mosques, imambargahs, eidgahs, and open places for Eid prayers

  • Ensuring the deployment of police commandos and personnel at these locations

  • Establishing wireless control rooms at zonal, district, and police station levels to coordinate security efforts

  • Implementing a comprehensive security plan to prevent potential security threats and ensure peace and order during Eid-ul-Azha.

