Minister directs police to implement Eid-ul-Azha security plan

KARACHI: Home Minister Sindh, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, has issued directives to the Sindh Police to ensure the implementation of the Eid-ul-Azha security plan, which includes:
Establishing a central command and control center at the Central Police Office to monitor and respond to potential security threats
Deploying surveillance teams in plain clothes at shopping centres, public places, cattle markets, and prayer venues
Identifying and categorizing all mosques, imambargahs, eidgahs, and open places for Eid prayers
Ensuring the deployment of police commandos and personnel at these locations
Establishing wireless control rooms at zonal, district, and police station levels to coordinate security efforts
Implementing a comprehensive security plan to prevent potential security threats and ensure peace and order during Eid-ul-Azha.
