Shift of R&D to Asia, and so does the power…

R&D and publication of research papers are the lifeblood of a nation’s prosperity. By fostering innovation, they fuel economic growth through new products, efficient processes, and a competitive edge in the global market.

This translates to wealth creation via high-paying jobs, intellectual property, and a reputation for leadership that attracts talent and boosts international standing.

R&D and research publications don’t just benefit the economy; they fuel social progress by tackling global challenges and improving lives. In essence, strong R&D, quality research publications are the key to unlocking a nation’s full potential on the world stage.

This statement is fully endorsed when one browses through World Bank data (https://data.worldbank.org/) can draw two conclusions; a country’s wealth, prosperity, power, and global leadership are directly proportional to the amount of spending on R&D as a percentage of GDP and from the 1990s onward, there has been a marked shift in R&D spending from the US and Europe to Asian countries, primarily led by China, South Korea, Singapore, Israel and India.

According to World Bank data, the countries that prioritize spending on R&D as a percentage of their GDP are the USA which spent 3.4%, the UK 2.9%, Sweden 3.4%, Singapore 2.16%, South Korea 4.93%, Japan 3.35%, Israel 5.56%, Germany 3.145%, and China 2.43%. Followed by at 0.65%, while Pakistan and Afghanistan are lagging behind with only 0.16% and zero percent spending on R&D, respectively.

Historically, the USA and Europe maintained their dominance during the 1970s and 1980s with Japan closely following, particularly in the automotive and electronics industries, challenging Western dominance.

However, the trend started shifting toward Asia in the 1990s when South Korea began investing heavily in R&D, particularly in electronics and semiconductor technology, leading to the rise of companies like Samsung and LG as global innovators. In the 2000s,

China’s R&D landscape started to transform rapidly, fueled by government investments, a growing economy, and a focus on developing indigenous innovation capabilities. India followed particularly in the software and pharmaceutical sectors, leveraging its large pool of skilled talent.

This shift in R&D became even more significant in the 2010s when China surpassed Japan to become the world’s second-largest spender on R&D after the USA, focusing on areas such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and renewable energy.

Other Asian countries, including Singapore, Taiwan, and Malaysia, continued to invest in R&D infrastructure and capabilities especially in electronics while also investing in emerging technologies such as 5G and robotics.

Qamar Bashir

