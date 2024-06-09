Gold prices dip

KARACHI: The local gold market saw a big drop on Saturday after the global bullion value receded below $2300 an ounce, traders said.

At the week close, gold prices lost Rs3600 and Rs3086, slumping to Rs239400 per tola and Rs205247 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, the bullion value plunged by $70 to $2292 per ounce with silver selling for $23.39 per ounce, traders quoted

The local silver prices also declined sizeably by Rs50 and Rs43.86 to settle at Rs2750 per tola and Rs2357.68 per 10 grams, separately, traders said.

