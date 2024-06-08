Hamoodur Rehman Commission Report: Jailed PTI founder owns up to posting controversial tweet

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, on Friday, defended his controversial tweet about Hamoodur Rehman Commission Report, saying he owns the contents of the post, shared recently on his official, X, handle.

To a question about a controversial tweet from Khan’s official X account after the hearing of Al-Qadir Trust case at Adiala jail, he said that he owns the tweet. “How can I post a video when I am in jail,” he said, adding that he has not seen the video posted in the tweet. “Therefore, I will not comment on it.”

He said that Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report had two objectives. One of the objectives of the commission was to prevent the repetition of such mistakes, he said, adding that the commission held General Yahya Khan (retired) responsible for doing all these to give an extension to his power. “The same is being repeated in the country, today,” he added.

When asked that he used to label Nawaz Sharif another Mujeebur Rehman whenever he referred to Hamoodur Rahman Commission in the past, Khan said that he had not read the report at that time. “Now, I have read it in the jail,” he added.

When he was asked who is operating his X account, he said that he would ask his legal team about tweets.

He further said that PTI’s social media team members are our heroes. He said that he would answer the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team’s questions in connection with the tweet only in the presence of his legal team. FIA will first apologise to him for making a false cypher case against him, he said.

To a query about facilities provided to Khan in jail, he said that he did not lodge any complaint about the lack of facilities. “I have been kept in a death cell. I have no facility except an exercise machine,” he said, adding that room air coolers are available in all cells in the jail. I have no attached bathroom and go to another place to take a bath.

He claimed that President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were given ‘luxury suites’ during their imprisonment and they were provided food from outside the jail, while prisoners are preparing his meal.

Earlier, during the hearing of £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case, Khan’s lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar objected to the appointment of new Accountability Court judge Muhammad Ali Warraich. He said that the Ministry of Law and Justice’s notification regarding the appointment of a new judge is incorrect. The Accountability Court-1 judge with the additional charge of Accountability Court-II cannot hear this case, he said.

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor also presented its arguments regarding the appointment of a new judge.

The court after hearing the arguments fixed June 11 for the announcement of its judgment regarding the objection raised over the appointment of a new judge.

