KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR21.758 billion and the number of lots traded was 16,294.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 11.626billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.546 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.121 billion), Silver (PKR 1.807 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 961.140 million), Platinum (PKR 904.006 million), DJ (PKR 226.876 million), Copper (PKR 201.784 million), SP 500 (PKR 118.757 million), Natural Gas (PKR 112.021 million), Palladium (PKR 52.292 million), Japan Equity (PKR 42.993 million)and Brent (PKR 36.608 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 21 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 59.250 million were traded.

