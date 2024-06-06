‘QS World University Rankings’ PU declared most-improved Asian varsity in last 5 years

LAHORE: The QS World University Rankings has declared Punjab University as the most-improved university in Asia in the last 5 years, a moment of pride for Pakistan, the nation as well as the university. On behalf of PU, Pakistan Embassy officials Bilal Akram Shah and Bilal Riaz have received the prestigious award in EduData Summit held in Washington DC, organized by the QS World University Rankings.

On this landmark and unprecedented achievement, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood along with PU Ranking Committee Chairman Dr Usman Awan and Secretary Dr Shafiqur Rahman held a press briefing at the University Club here on Wednesday.

Talking to media, Dr Mahmood said that PU competed with all universities from Asian giant economies like Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore and India. He said that budgets of these universities are manifolds as compared to the PU budget but even then, PU has received “Best Improved Institution – Asia region award” for last five years.

He said that QS team has recently analysed the reputation and research output of 5663 higher education institutions to rank 1,503. He said that in the latest QS World University Rankings, PU has been ranked at 570, with an unprecedented jump of 170 positions. Last year, PU ranking was 740-750 and from 2019-2022 this ranking was in the range of 800-1000.

Dr Mahmood congratulated faculty, staff and students for this great success. He said that this news may change the landscape of higher education in Pakistan. He said that this news has ignited the hope that determination and consistency can enable any university to raise at the global stage even with meagre financial resources.

He briefed about all the steps taken by PU Ranking Committee in last 6 years. He said that 14 higher education institutions have been ranked this year from Pakistan. In “Employment Outcomes” indicator, he said, PU has been ranked number 1 in Pakistan. “This indicator reflects the ability of the university to ensure a high level of employability for their graduates, while also nurturing future leaders who go on to make impact in their respective fields,” he added.

It merits mentioned here that last five years data of Scopus indexed publications has been used in recent ranking. The VC said that during this period 8637 Scopus indexed papers have been published with PU affiliation.

He said that for citations, data of last 6 years have been used and number of normalized citations from PU research work is 85,554. Dr Mahmood said that in Employment Outcome indicator, PU stood 118 in the world and in employment reputation indicator, PU stood 162nd in the world and in Academic reputation indicator, PU stood 566 in the world. The vice-chancellor highly appreciated the efforts done by the PU Ranking Committee comprising young professors under the chairmanship of Prof Dr Muhammad Usman Awan.

Chairman Ranking Committee Prof Dr Muhammad Usman Awan mentioned that satisfaction of renowned academics and employers, continuous increase in Scopus indexed research publications and citations, learning experience of the students, global engagement and sustainability have contributed in this success.

He mentioned that improvement in faculty student ratio, increase in international faculty and international students, increase in co-authored papers with international academics and research focused on Pakistan socioeconomic issues may further enhance University of the Punjab ranking in coming years. He claimed that in coming years if government provides significant funds to PU, this university has capability to be ranked in QS Top 300 Universities in next 4 years.

