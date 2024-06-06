AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
People’s Bus Service: new routes announced

Press Release Published 06 Jun, 2024 03:09am

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has decided to start new routes for the People’s Bus Service in Malir, Kemari, Lyari, and Karachi West areas of Karachi.

In this regard, a meeting of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPAs and MNAs from Karachi, along with officials from the Sindh Mass Transit Authority and People’s Bus Service was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, here on Thursday.

MNAs Abdul Qadir Patel and Agha Rafiullah, Deputy Mayor Salman Murad, MPAs Saleem Baloch, Yousuf Baloch, Yousuf Murtaza, Raja Abdul Razak, Liaquat Askani, Asif Khan, Shazia Singhar, Managing Director of Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, Project Director of People’s Bus Service Sohaib Shafiq, Operational Manager Abdul Shakoor, and others participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, it was also decided to extend the route from Ziauddin Hospital to Chakiwara Chowk via Bilawal Chowrangi, 26 Street, Ghazri Lane, CM House, Sultanabad, and Maripur.

In the meeting, the MPAs and MNAs belonging to the PPP gave suggestions regarding starting new routes in their respective constituencies.

It was decided that, starting from Monday, test buses for new routes from Hawkes Bay to Saddar and Manghopir to Banaras will begin after a survey.

