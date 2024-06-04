Pak-Afghan trade: Agreement reached to implement temporary TAD mechanism

ISLAMABAD: The ministries of commerce of Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to implement the mechanism of temporary admission document (TAD) from May 05, 2024, to streamline and regulate the movement of cargo vehicles carrying bilateral trade between the two countries.

According to the official announcement, applications for TAD for Afghanistan-registered vehicles will be collected on all working days at window No 5 of the Pakistan Embassy, Kabul, and Pakistan Consulate, Kandahar, from 1100-1200 hours daily.

Applications for TAD from Pakistani registered vehicles will be collected on all working days at Afghanistan Consulate Generals, Quetta, and Peshawar from 1000 – 1100 hours. Both sides have ensured the availability of application forms in Embassy/ Consulates and on the websites which is downloadable for free.

The TAD will be issued within five working days of receipt of applications.

The TAD shall become valid from the date of issuance. A separate TAD will be issued, for the vehicle, the driver, and the cleaner. The fee will be charged for issuing TAD of the vehicle only.

