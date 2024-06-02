‘Things are turning around’: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Saturday said that Pakistan is no more in isolation among the comity of nations as claimed by certain critics.

Addressing first convocation of HBS Medical and Dental College, he said that a number of foreign policy initiatives have been launched and high-level exchanges are being held with different countries including from the Gulf.

“We can transform Pakistan into a developed and prosperous country through collective efforts,” he said, adding that the government has taken drastic steps to ensure economic turnaround. He further stressed for making sincere efforts to become a member of G20.

He said that things are turning around and Pakistan is no more in isolation among the comity of nations as claimed by certain critics. Dar expressed the confidence that the incumbent government will take the country to a new level of economic prosperity as envisaged by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Talking about the standard of medical education in the country, he said that a committee has been constituted to address the challenges faced by medical education sector in the country.

He said that the committee will assess demand and supply gap of medical education in the country. Dar, who is also the deputy prime minister said that the government has emphasized the provision of accessible and affordable healthcare facilities for everyone.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has undertaken various initiatives for strengthening medical education, enhancement of faculty and upgradation of medical infrastructure.

