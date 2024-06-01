AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
ATC adjourns hearing till 28th: Jail authorities have not submitted report on IK’s production order so far

Fazal Sher Published 01 Jun, 2024 06:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge, on Friday, remarked jail authorities have so far not submitted their reply regarding the production order of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman in a terrorism case against him and other party leaders.

The Accountability Court judge Tahir Abbas Sipra while hearing the case remarked that the attendance of all accused should be completed so that the case be proceeded further and adjourned hearing of the case till June 28.

The case had been registered against Khan and others at Ramna police station.

During the hearing, PTI senator Shibli Faraz and PTI former leaders, Ali Nawaz Khan and Wasiq Qayyum appeared before the court along with their counsels. PTI lawyers Naeem Haider Panjutha and Sardar Masroof appeared before the court.

Panjutha, while arguing before the court that in this case over 50 accused have been discharged.

The remaining accused have gone underground due to which they did not appear before the court.

The defence counsel requested the court to discharge the accused who appeared before court the under Section 265-D.

To this, the judge remarked that the case has not yet come to the stage where any decision can be taken regarding the accused.

The defence counsel further said that the court had summoned a report regarding the production order of Imran Khan. So far, the court has not any received report in this regard.

