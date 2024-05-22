AIRLINK 74.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
BOP 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
DFML 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.02%)
DGKC 84.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.48%)
FCCL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.03%)
FFBL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
GGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HBL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.78%)
HUBC 136.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.27%)
HUMNL 11.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.69%)
KOSM 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
MLCF 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.62%)
OGDC 136.20 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.74%)
PIAA 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.5%)
PIBTL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PPL 122.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.73%)
PRL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PTC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.79%)
SEARL 57.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.21%)
SNGP 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.73%)
SSGC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
TELE 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TPLP 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
TRG 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-3.15%)
UNITY 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 7,810 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.51%)
BR30 25,150 Decreased By -186.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 74,957 Decreased By -250.1 (-0.33%)
KSE30 24,083 Decreased By -59.5 (-0.25%)
May 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 stumbles from 75,000 on profit-taking

BR Web Desk Published May 22, 2024 Updated May 22, 2024 06:14pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index closed below 75,000 on Wednesday as the index faced some late-session profit-taking to lose over 250 points.

The KSE-100 started the session positive, hitting an intra-day high of 75,513.90. However, the bears gained control in the final hours and pushed the index into the negative territory.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 74,956.67, down by 250.10 points or 0.33%.

On Tuesday, the KSE-100 had closed 123 points higher on the banking sector’s strength.

“Unable to sustain the gains made in previous session, the Pakistan Stock Exchange ended day on Wednesday in red. Indices traded in green for most part of the day but lost momentum sharply towards the end of the session, resulting in a negative close. On the other hand, volume swelled compared to previous session,” brokerage house Capital Stake said in its post-market report.

Topline Securities said today’s “confounded market behavior can be ascribed to absence of any positive trigger which can assist market to keep on its off late north bound journey”.

According to Topline, vibes from negotiations between Pakistan government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and anticipation of further austerity measures in the upcoming budget kept the investors at bay as they opted to do some profit-taking above 75,000 level.

In a key development, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said Pakistan was seeking access to Iranian gas, but cautioned that Islamabad was not in a position to face international sanctions.

“Our position is very clear – we would like to have Iranian gas, but we want to come up with a mechanism by which we don’t face any sanctions,” Musadik said while addressing the Pakistan Energy Symposium in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chinese firms have expressed a keen interest in collaborating with Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) on its Refinery Expansion & Upgrade Project (REUP).

The refinery, a subsidiary of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO), shared the development in its notice to the PSX.

“In a significant step towards enhancing Pakistan’s refining capabilities, senior management from PRL recently visited China to engage with Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractors and financial institutions. These discussions were highly productive, laying the groundwork for the forthcoming phases of PRL’s REUP,” read the notice.

Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday as anxious investors dared to hope AI-diva Nvidia could meet sky-high expectations, while keeping a wary eye on the outlook for US and UK interest rates.

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday. At close, the local unit settled at 278.47, a loss of Re0.08 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 584.48 million from 462.30 million a session ago.

The value of shares rose to Rs17.71 billion from Rs15.87 billion in the previous session.

Hum Network was the volume leader with 71.27 million shares, followed by Pace (Pak) Ltd with 46.64 million shares, and K-Electric Ltd with 34.48 million shares.

Shares of 393 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 132 registered an increase, 236 recorded a fall, while 25 remained unchanged.

asian stocks Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies Pakistan stocks KSE-100 index Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited kse-100 KSE 100 companies Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 stumbles from 75,000 on profit-taking

Chinese companies keen in expansion project, says PRL

Rupee declines further against US dollar

Norway, Ireland, Spain say will recognise Palestinian state

PM Shehbaz arrives in Iran to offer condolences following President Raisi’s death

FM Dar forms fact-finding committee to probe Bishkek mob attacks

PABC says ongoing security issues at Chaman denting revenue

PTI calls for judicial commission to probe attack on Raoof Hasan

Oil slips for third day on likely ‘higher for longer’ US rates

Tens of thousands gather for Raisi funeral procession in Tehran

Read more stories