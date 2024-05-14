AIRLINK 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.16%)
DFML 32.53 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (8.07%)
DGKC 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
FCCL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
FFBL 33.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.88%)
FFL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.56%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.24%)
HUBC 137.34 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.74%)
KEL 4.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 40.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
OGDC 139.75 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (3.67%)
PAEL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
PIAA 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
PIBTL 6.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 125.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.68%)
PRL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
PTC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
SEARL 61.85 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.74%)
SNGP 72.98 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.44%)
SSGC 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.57%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 7,806 Increased By 81.8 (1.06%)
BR30 25,828 Increased By 227.1 (0.89%)
KSE100 74,531 Increased By 732.1 (0.99%)
KSE30 23,954 Increased By 330.7 (1.4%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Yellow diamond brooch resembling Queen Elizabeth’s up for auction

Reuters Published 14 May, 2024 01:34pm
The Allnatt, a 101.29-carat yellow diamond, mounted as a brooch by Cartier, is displayed ahead of auction, during a Sotheby’s media preview in Geneva, Switzerland, May 13, 2024. Photo: Reuters
The Allnatt, a 101.29-carat yellow diamond, mounted as a brooch by Cartier, is displayed ahead of auction, during a Sotheby’s media preview in Geneva, Switzerland, May 13, 2024. Photo: Reuters

GENEVA: A golden-hued diamond brooch, similar to one worn by the late Queen Elizabeth, is expected to be sold for around $6 million at a Sotheby’s auction in Geneva this week.

The ‘Allnatt’ diamond, bearing the name of its first owner, a British sportsman, is a rare stone, fancy vivid yellow in colour and weighing 101.29 carats.

Dubai: Sotheby’s auction of rare cars, watches surpasses $17mn

It was mounted by Cartier into a floral design strongly resembling Queen Elizabeth’s Williamson Pink diamond, given to her as a wedding gift in 1947.

An unmounted, internally flawless diamond weighing over 37 carats will also come up for sale at the same auction on Tuesday, Sotheby’s said.

Sotheby’s Dubai set to exhibit $45mn of art, jewellery and watches

Cartier Sotheby's

Comments

200 characters

Yellow diamond brooch resembling Queen Elizabeth’s up for auction

Barring ‘strategic entities’, Pakistan to pursue privatisation of all SOEs: PM Shehbaz

Rupee stable against US dollar

KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 730-point gain

NAB amendments case: SC allows Imran Khan to appear via video-link

Fast Cables IPO: funds to be used for capacity expansion, says MD

National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates on almost all products

Attorney general denies allegations of interference in judicial affairs

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

China warns new US tariffs will ‘severely affect’ relations

Oil dips as US data suggests inflation stickier than expected

Read more stories