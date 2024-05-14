Govt, IMF team start discussions

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Monday kick-started the discussions on further engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the country looks for a new and larger loan programme.

According to the Finance Division’s official statement, the IMF mission led by Nathan Porter, IMF Mission Chief called on the finance minister on Monday at the Finance Ministry to kick-start the discussions on further engagement with the Fund.

The meeting was attended by the governor State Bank of Pakistan, the chairman Federal Board of Revenue, and senior officers of the Finance Ministry.

The finance minister welcomed the IMF team and thanked them for the successful completion of the Standby Arrangement (SBA).

The finance minister apprised the IMF team of the improvement in the macroeconomic indicators over the course of the SBA and underscored the government’s commitment to continue with and expand upon the reform agenda.

