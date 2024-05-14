Pakistani women to hoist flag of Pakistan on K2 this year

ISLAMABAD: The year 2024 is marked as the Platinum Jubilee of the first ascent of K2 for its 70th anniversary of the first ascent which was made by Italian mountaineers in 1954 led by Ardito Desio.

EvK2CNR with the support of Italian Alpine Club has organized the Pakistan-Italian Women Expedition to climb K2 in July-August 2024.

The expedition was launched in Italy recently that was attended by the Federal Minister of Tourism Italy Daniela Santanchè, President of Alpine Club of Italy Antonio Montani, President of EvK2CNR Agostino Da Polenza and other guests participated in the event.

Four women mountaineers have been selected from Pakistan who underwent a rigorous training in Italy on Alps recently are part of a training session in Rattu to further enhance their skills of climbing. Besides four women mountaineers will represent Italy in this important expedition. Agostino Da Polenza will be the expedition leader whereas Samina Baig will be climbing leader. Other women mountaineers from Pakistan include Nadima, Samana, and Amna Shigri.

It will be a great opportunity for the women mountaineers from Pakistan and Italy to collaborate that will help also in enhancing the bilateral relations between the two countries and people-to-people contact. Furthermore, it will also be pivotal in further strengthening the relationship in adventure sports between Italy and Pakistan.

