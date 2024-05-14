AIRLINK 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
DFML 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
DGKC 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-2.58%)
FCCL 22.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.62%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.89%)
HUBC 137.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.39%)
HUMNL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.24%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.92%)
OGDC 134.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
PAEL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.35%)
PIAA 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PPL 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
PTC 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.14%)
SEARL 60.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
SNGP 70.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.27%)
SSGC 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TRG 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.98%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 7,738 Increased By 12.8 (0.17%)
BR30 25,496 Decreased By -105.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 74,040 Increased By 240.4 (0.33%)
KSE30 23,781 Increased By 157.6 (0.67%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-14

Pakistani women to hoist flag of Pakistan on K2 this year

Press Release Published 14 May, 2024 05:18am

ISLAMABAD: The year 2024 is marked as the Platinum Jubilee of the first ascent of K2 for its 70th anniversary of the first ascent which was made by Italian mountaineers in 1954 led by Ardito Desio.

EvK2CNR with the support of Italian Alpine Club has organized the Pakistan-Italian Women Expedition to climb K2 in July-August 2024.

The expedition was launched in Italy recently that was attended by the Federal Minister of Tourism Italy Daniela Santanchè, President of Alpine Club of Italy Antonio Montani, President of EvK2CNR Agostino Da Polenza and other guests participated in the event.

Four women mountaineers have been selected from Pakistan who underwent a rigorous training in Italy on Alps recently are part of a training session in Rattu to further enhance their skills of climbing. Besides four women mountaineers will represent Italy in this important expedition. Agostino Da Polenza will be the expedition leader whereas Samina Baig will be climbing leader. Other women mountaineers from Pakistan include Nadima, Samana, and Amna Shigri.

It will be a great opportunity for the women mountaineers from Pakistan and Italy to collaborate that will help also in enhancing the bilateral relations between the two countries and people-to-people contact. Furthermore, it will also be pivotal in further strengthening the relationship in adventure sports between Italy and Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

K2 Pakistani women flag hoisting mountaineers

Comments

200 characters

Pakistani women to hoist flag of Pakistan on K2 this year

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 500-point gain

NA, Punjab PA: ruling coalition loses two-third majorities

Urea fertilizer: MoF refuses to extend subsidy due to financial snags

Govt, IMF team start discussions

Telcos assure Aurangzeb: 5,000 SIM cards of non-filers will be blocked daily

Oil steady as investors eye US inflation, OPEC report

Significant decline in prices of petrol, HSD likely

NA budget session to commence on June 6

Finance Div earmarks Rs573.9m provisional IBCs for FY24-25

Read more stories