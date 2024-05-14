AIRLINK 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.3%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-14

Mohmand Dam: WAPDA chief asks contractors to execute project as per schedule

Recorder Report Published 14 May, 2024 05:18am

LAHORE: Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (r) visited Mohmand Dam Project to review construction progress on different key sites. He had a detailed visit of the inlets and outlets of the three diversion tunnels, the power house and the spillway.

The GM/PD Mohmand Dam Project, accompanied by the consultants and the contractors, briefed the Chairman about the ongoing activities and timelines for completion of critical tasks at these sites.

Subsequent to the site visit, the Chairman also presided over a meeting at the project office.

Emphasizing upon the significance of Mohmand Dam to cope increasing needs of water and energy in the country, the Chairman directed the contractors to implement the execution plan, in letter and spirit, for completion of the project according to the timelines. Additional resources be deployed to squeeze completion time, he further directed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Wapda MOHMAND DAM Mohmand Dam Project dam

