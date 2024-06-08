AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,694 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,691 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

  • There were no reports of casualties or serious damage after the quake
BR Web Desk Published June 8, 2024 Updated June 8, 2024 04:35pm

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit Swat and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday.

There were no reports of casualties or serious damage after the quake.

Two earthquakes have struck the Swat region in the past few days. Earlier this week, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 jolted Swat and its neighboring areas.

2.3 magnitude earthquake hits parts of Karachi

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit different parts of Karachi a few days ago. The tremors were felt in Clifton, I. I. Chundrigar Road, Saddar, North Nazimabad, and other areas.

Earlier, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of the country. The quake was felt in Islamabad, Lahore its surrounding areas, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

earthquake

Comments

200 characters

4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

Interior Minister meets UN Secretary-General, offers support for counterterrorism unit

Categorisation of commercial SOEs: PM irked by delay in submission of summaries

NEC constituted

New York prepares for ‘high-voltage’ India-Pakistan cricket match

Wind power project accuses NPCC of showing bias

Jul-Apr govt debt stock up 8.6pc to Rs66.08trn YoY

Qatar lauds Pakistan Navy in ensuring maritime security

Rahul Gandhi nominated as leader of India’s opposition

Port of Mombasa: Kenya authorises release of 1,300 containers of Pakistani rice

Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,600 in Pakistan

Read more stories