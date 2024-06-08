4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit Swat and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday.

There were no reports of casualties or serious damage after the quake.

Two earthquakes have struck the Swat region in the past few days. Earlier this week, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 jolted Swat and its neighboring areas.

2.3 magnitude earthquake hits parts of Karachi

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit different parts of Karachi a few days ago. The tremors were felt in Clifton, I. I. Chundrigar Road, Saddar, North Nazimabad, and other areas.

Earlier, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of the country. The quake was felt in Islamabad, Lahore its surrounding areas, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.