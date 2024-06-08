PM Shehbaz visits historical Terracotta Warriors Museum on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s invitation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani delegation visited the historically significant Terracotta Warriors Museum on Saturday, APP reported.

The visit was part of an invitation extended by the Chinese President Xi Jinping to the prime minister to visit the museum in his hometown, Xi’an.

During the visit, the prime minister and the delegation were briefed on the preservation and restoration of historical heritage and the promotion of tourism.

PM Shehbaz, who is on a five-day official visit to China, visited various sections of the museum and commended the beauty of ancient Chinese heritage and the skill of Chinese artisans.

“Great nations protect and take care of their historical assets like the Chinese do”, he said adding that the skill of the Chinese craftsmen of 200 BC was admirable.

The prime minister also appreciated the Chinese government’s efforts in preserving and restoring the historical site saying that Pakistan was also rich in historical and cultural heritage.

He said the government would restore and promote its historical sites as tourist destinations.

He also thanked President Xi for inviting him to visit the museum.

Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ataullah Tarar, Dr Musadik Malik, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, and Rana Tanveer Hussain also accompanied the prime minister during the visit.