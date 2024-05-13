May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan, US pledge to continue counter-terrorism cooperation

BR Web Desk Published May 13, 2024

Pakistan and the United States have vowed to continue counter-terrorism efforts while pledging to work together to address regional and global security challenges and promote regional stability.

“Pakistani and US senior officials emphasised the importance of expanded counterterrorism collaboration and capacity building, including exchanges of technical expertise and best practices, provision of border security infrastructure and training,” a joint statement issued after the Pakistan-US Counterterrorism Dialogue held in Washington DC said.

The dialogue was co-chaired by the Additional Foreign Secretary for the UN and OIC, Ambassador Syed Haider Shah, and the US Department of State Coordinator for Counterterrorism, Ambassador Elizabeth Richard.

Discussions centred on the counterterrorism landscape in the region, with a focus on areas of mutual interest.

Both sides recognized that a partnership to counter ISIS-Khorasan, TTP, and other terrorist organizations would advance security in the region and serve as a model of bilateral and regional cooperation to address transnational terrorism threats.

Both governments resolved to increase communication on these topics and continue collaboration to detect and deter violent extremism through whole-of-government approaches.

