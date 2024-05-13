May 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 11 and May 12, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 13 May, 2024 09:03am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Finance Minister says no such thing as strategic state-owned enterprises

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz invites UK to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

Read here for details.

  • Economist urges broader reforms in tax administration

Read here for details.

  • Egypt says to support South Africa ICJ case against Israel

Read here for details.

  • AJK: President, PM for resolving issues through dialogue

Read here for details.

  • Foreign companies: BoI seeks details of special deployment policy from SBP

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

With heavy agenda, SIFC to meet tomorrow

No stopping the bull run at PSX as KSE-100 gains nearly 800 points

Ali Pervez will join team: Aurangzeb

Oil extends decline on signs of weak fuel demand, strong dollar

India to sign 10-year pact with Iran for Chabahar port management

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Economist urges broader reforms in tax administration

FPCCI seeks comprehensive tax reforms

Foreign companies: BoI seeks details of special deployment policy from SBP

Read more stories