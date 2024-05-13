BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from May 11 and May 12, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Finance Minister says no such thing as strategic state-owned enterprises
Read here for details.
- PM Shehbaz invites UK to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
Read here for details.
- Economist urges broader reforms in tax administration
Read here for details.
- Egypt says to support South Africa ICJ case against Israel
Read here for details.
- AJK: President, PM for resolving issues through dialogue
Read here for details.
- Foreign companies: BoI seeks details of special deployment policy from SBP
Read here for details.
Comments