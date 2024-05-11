AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz invites UK to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

  • In meeting with British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott, premier highlights investment opportunities in agriculture, food security, information technology, tourism, and mining
BR Web Desk Published May 11, 2024

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday invited the United Kingdom to invest in diverse sectors of Pakistan’s vast economic potential, according to Radio Pakistan.

Talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott in Islamabad, he expressed Pakistan’s desire to attract investment from the UK and other countries.

The premier highlighted investment opportunities in agriculture, food security, information technology, tourism, and mining.

He said Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoy long-standing relations that are further strengthening with the passage of time.

PM Shehbaz also emphasised the government’s commitment to improving governance structures and introducing institutional reforms.

He said that the government is taking measures at the micro and macroeconomic levels to revive the country’s economy.

He further said the digitization process of the Federal Board of Revenue is in a final stage.

The British delegation appreciated the government’s initiative to declare an education emergency in the country and expressed support for Pakistan’s recovery efforts.

zh May 11, 2024 08:38pm
Shehbaz Sharif, his brother, and their children have heavily invested in the UK supposedly to safeguard their capital. Why on earth would anybody risk investing in Pakistan on Shehbaz's advice?
