PM Shehbaz invites UK to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday invited the United Kingdom to invest in diverse sectors of Pakistan’s vast economic potential, according to Radio Pakistan.

Talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott in Islamabad, he expressed Pakistan’s desire to attract investment from the UK and other countries.

The premier highlighted investment opportunities in agriculture, food security, information technology, tourism, and mining.

He said Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoy long-standing relations that are further strengthening with the passage of time.

PM Shehbaz also emphasised the government’s commitment to improving governance structures and introducing institutional reforms.

He said that the government is taking measures at the micro and macroeconomic levels to revive the country’s economy.

He further said the digitization process of the Federal Board of Revenue is in a final stage.

The British delegation appreciated the government’s initiative to declare an education emergency in the country and expressed support for Pakistan’s recovery efforts.