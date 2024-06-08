PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s second communication satellite, PakSat MM1, launched recently by Pakistan’s National Space Agency-Suparco, has reached its earth orbit on June 05, successfully.

According to the Spokesperson of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Commission (Suparco), PakSat MM1 is located at an altitude of 38,786 km above the earth. The satellite is in earth orbit at 38.2 East.

The five-tonne PakSat MM1 is equipped with the latest communication equipment which would help provide the fastest internet facility in the country.

Pakistan launches PakSAT-MM1 for faster internet connectivity

After reaching the orbit, the solar panels of the satellite have started functioning.

Various tests will be performed on the satellite to check the condition of the satellite in orbit, the spokesperson said.

Pakistan Multi-Mission Communication Satellite PakSat MM1 was launched from XiChang Satellite Launch Centre (XSLC), China on May 30.

The satellite PakSat MM1 was jointly designed and developed by Suparco and China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC).

This is a Geostationary Satellite based on advanced communication technologies that will greatly enhance the satellite-based communication services of the country and will fulfill the needs of commercial as well as government users.