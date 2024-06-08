New EFF: IMF to support a home-grown programme

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund will support a home-grown programme for Pakistan under a new Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

This was stated by Julie Kozack, IMF Director Communication while briefing media persons. She further stated that the discussions for new EFF are continuing virtually.

She stated: “We recently had staff visiting Pakistan. The staff was there from May 13th to 23rd. We made significant progress toward reaching a staff-level agreement on a home-grown program that can be supported under a new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the Fund. Those discussions are continuing virtually”.