Pakistan, China ink 23 MoUs

BEIJING: Pakistan and China have signed 23 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to deepen bilateral cooperation in multiple areas including transport infrastructure, industry, energy, agriculture, media, health, water, socioeconomic development, and other areas of mutual interest.

The MoUs were signed after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang held delegation-level talks in Beijing on Friday wherein they reaffirmed that the Pakistan-China Strategic Cooperative Partnership was characterized by mutual trust, shared principles, and strategic governance, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told the media at her weekly press briefing.

Both sides also expressed unwavering support for each other’s core issues and reiterated their commitment to the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the timely completion of ongoing projects.

Reform steps yielding results: PM

Both sides also resolved to protect the CPEC from detractors and adversaries with Prime Minister Shehbaz PM reaffirming commitment to ensure the safety and security of Chinese personnel and projects in Pakistan.

The two countries agreed to maintain high-level exchanges, including strengthening of institutional linkages in all tiers and spheres, besides continuing to holding consultations on matters of bilateral and global significance, particularly during Pakistan’s two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the term 2025-2026.