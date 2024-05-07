May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-07

Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (May 06, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published May 7, 2024 Updated May 7, 2024 07:35am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (May 06, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 04-05-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        19,700        235        19,935        19,935          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           21,112        252        21,364        21,364          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton Cotton Spot Rates KCA spot rates cotton rates

Comments

200 characters

Cotton spot rates

Iran, Pakistan seek ways to complete gas pipeline project

Two SNGPL-based urea fertiliser plants: MoI&P proposes extension in subsidised gas supply

Wheat fiasco points towards govt ‘negligence’

International investors meet Aurangzeb

147MW hydropower project: PD, NTDC should ink ‘standstill pact’ with Star: AG’s Office

ECC all set to approve enhancement of wheat target

Coal for project: KE seeks govt support

SECP approves PIA’s Scheme of Arrangement

SECP allows offering of tailored pension allocation schemes

ECC to meet today

Read more stories