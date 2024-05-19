AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
Sports

England women beat Pakistan in 3rd T20I to complete 3-0 whitewash

BR Web Desk Published May 19, 2024

Danni Wyatt’s 48-ball 87 runs helped England women defeat Pakistan in the third and final T20I at the Headingley, Leeds on Sunday.

Batting first, England were bowled out for 176 runs - their highest total in the three-match series - thanks to Wyatt’s 87.

Besides her, Amy Jones (26), Danielle Gibson (13), and Heather Knight (12) were the only notable contributors.

For Pakistan, Diana Baig and Nida Dar took three wickets apiece after giving away 26 and 45 runs, respectively.

Pakistan women ready to take on England challenge

Unlike the first two matches, Pakistan’s openers provided a solid start to the chase, adding 60 runs in 9 overs. That was when Sidra Ameen fell for her 29-ball 26.

Pakistan lost the plot and lost the next three wickets for just 13 runs. Gul Feroze (30), Sadaf Shamas (6), and Muneeba Ali (3) returned to the pavilion within the span of 10 balls.

Skipper Nida Dar (29*), and Aliya Riaz (35*) helped rebuild the innings but lost the momentum in the process.

Pakistan did not lose any more wickets but fell 34 runs short of the 177-run target, finishing 142/4 in given 20 overs. This was Pakistan’s highest innings total in England this series. They had been bundled out for 110 and 79 in the first two games.

whitewash third T20I England W vs Pakistan

