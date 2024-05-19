AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
Pakistan

Sindh govt postpones intermediate exams amid heatwave

BR Web Desk Published May 19, 2024

The Sindh government on Sunday postponed Intermediate examinations across the province due to the ongoing heatwave, Aaj News reported.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved the postponement of the exams on the recommendations of the Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani.

“Originally scheduled for May 22, the examinations will now commence on May 27,” said a spokesperson of the Universities and Boards Department, adding that the move was approved by CM Murad.

Earlier this week, the Meteorological Department warned of heatwave conditions in most parts of the country, especially Punjab and Sindh from May 21 and a severe heatwave from May 23 to 27.

The Met Office warned that daytime temperatures will remain four to six degrees above normal in both provinces from May 21, and six to eight degrees above between May 23 and 27.

People have also been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and drink water.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also reduced the timings for all public and private schools from May 18 to May 31 due to severe heatwave.

On Friday, Punjab Minister for School Education Rana Sikandar Hayat announced that all public and private schools will operate from 7am to 11:30am from Mondays to Thursdays and Saturdays, and from 7am to 10am on Fridays between May 18 and 31.

