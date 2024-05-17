AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
Pakistan

Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $491mn in April 2024

  • Overall, during 10 months of ongoing fiscal year, current account balance stands at deficit of $202mn
BR Web Desk Published May 17, 2024

Pakistan’s current account posted a provisional surplus of $491 million in April 2024 compared to a revised surplus of $434 million in March 2024, revealed data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday.

Overall, during the ten months of the ongoing fiscal year, the current account balance stood at a deficit of $202 million, massively lower than $3.92 billion in the same period of the previous year.

“This surplus came higher than our expectations as the SBP reported much lower trade deficit than the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) i.e. 72% of PBS, compared to 10MFY24 ratio of 90%,” said brokerage house Topline Securities in a note.

Low economic growth along with high inflation have helped curtail Pakistan’s current account deficit with an increase in exports also helping the cause. A high interest rate and some restrictions on imports have also aided the policymakers’ objective of a narrower current account deficit.

During April 2024, Pakistan’s exports of goods and services stood at $3.28 billion, while imports clocked in at $5.28 billion.

Meanwhile, remittances in April clocked in at $2.81 billion.

In 10MFY24, the country’s total export of goods and services amounted to over $32.1 billion. Whereas, imports clocked in at $51.7 billion during the period, according to SBP data.

Whereas, the country’s worker remittances clocked in at $23.85 billion, as increase of 4% as compared to same period last year.

The current account is a key figure for cash-strapped Pakistan which relies heavily on imports to run its economy. A widening deficit puts pressure on the exchange rate and drains official foreign exchange reserves.

Pakistan is currently engaged in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a new longer and longer bailout with the lender as it looks to shore up its foreign exchange reserves, which currently stand at $14.62 billion.

Comments

SAd May 17, 2024 05:02pm
Exceptional performance by Shahbaz led government. Not only did they narrowed down current account deficit but also turned it to current account surplus at the end of year. Now inflation coming down
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Rebirth May 17, 2024 05:06pm
If the current account has clocked in a surplus, why is our Finance Minister clocking in at the IMF and fulfilling his duties and responsibilities as a responsible employee of a foreign institution?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Az_Iz May 17, 2024 06:21pm
@SAd, this is the cumulative result of the past 10 months. It also includes IMF loans. Don't give too much credit to the current govt.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Muzaffar May 17, 2024 06:26pm
It is good to have a trade surplus. But little rejoicing considering the statistics. We had $2 Billion net deficit which was offset by remittances from Pakistanis living and working abroad.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Taimoor May 17, 2024 06:27pm
We aren't buying, so we aren't spending $. But does it mean, we are growing, getting rich?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Muzaffar May 17, 2024 06:41pm
Trade Surplus is generally a good indicator. However statistics reveal a net trade deficit of$2B.Luckily this deficit been reduced due to$2.281B remittances from the diaspora.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Salauddin May 17, 2024 08:18pm
@SAd, send this data to the liar, psychopath, sadistic and egoistic maniac in jail. Let him suffer some heartburn.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Az_Iz May 17, 2024 08:21pm
@SAd, this is purely Punjab speed.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Az_Iz May 17, 2024 08:40pm
The focus should be less on consumption and more on development.Education, health, infrastructure,dams,railway, public transportation etc.The country is fully capable of doing it,and can progress.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Az_Iz May 17, 2024 08:48pm
The country used to run huge CAD,&then go around beg,to pay for it. Now,with little trying,it is in a much better shape.It should now,focus on building dams,infrastructure etc,and reduce consumption.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Az_Iz May 17, 2024 08:51pm
Increase petroleum levy to generate another Rs 600 billion.Use that money to improve more efficient public transportation and railways,build dams,improve education and health.Reduce consumption.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Usman May 17, 2024 11:31pm
Shehbaz shareef has calmed down the losses and he has started to rebuild and trying to create surpluses.these are good signs .we need to stop begging.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
M M Alam May 18, 2024 12:24am
@Taimoor, no
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
M M Alam May 18, 2024 12:25am
@Muzaffar , 2.81
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

