May 20, 2024
Pakistan

In call with Saudi counterpart, FM Dar ‘reviews preparations’ for crown prince’s visit: FO

BR Web Desk Published May 19, 2024
Photo: ForeignOfficePk/X
Photo: ForeignOfficePk/X

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar reviewed preparations for the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to Pakistan in call with his Saudi counterpart on Sunday, the foreign office said.

As per the statement from the foreign ministry, the two leaders discussed the “robust bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, exploring various avenues for further strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors”, adding that “this dialogue underscored the profound and enduring partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia”.

Saudi crown prince reaffirms full support for Pakistan

The FO said Dar underlined that people of Pakistan are “eagerly looking forward to the visit of His Royal Highness at a mutually agreed date”.

The ministers also discussed the grave situation in Gaza and other pressing regional and global developments of mutual concern,“ it added.

The development comes after it was reported that the highly-anticipated visit of Saudi crown prince had been postponed until mutually convenient dates were finalised by the two sides.

Informed sources told Business Recorder that the visit to Pakistan was expected to take place before or after the crown prince’s scheduled visit to Japan, which is being held from May 20 to 23. However, the trip was postponed for the “time being”.

The two sides were in touch at the diplomatic level to finalise the schedule of the visit as soon as possible, the sources added without giving the reason behind the delay.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended the invitation to the crown prince to visit Pakistan during his official tour to Saudi Arabia.

The invitation was accepted by the crown prince and high-level delegations also visited Pakistan to prepare the ground for the highly anticipated visit.



