PM Shehbaz says constantly monitoring situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that his office is constantly monitoring the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

In a post on X today, he expressed deep concern over the mob violence taking place outside the student hostels in Bishkek.

He said that he had directed Pakistan’s ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance to the students.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan has strongly advised the Pakistani students to stay indoors.

“There have been a number of incidents of mob violence against foreign students in Bishkek since last evening.

According to the Kyrgyz press, the matter boiled over yesterday due to sharing online of videos of a fight between Kyrgyz students and medical students from Egypt on 13th of May,“ the Pakistani embassay said in a statement.

The press relase further said that a few hostels of medical universities in Bishkek and private residences of international students from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh have been attacked.

“There have been reports of light injuries to a number of students from Pakistan. Despite social media posts about alleged death of Pakistani students, so far, we have not received any confirmed report,” the statement said.

It also added that it was able to contact over 250 students and their family members in Pakistan through its emergency numbers.

Moreover, Kyrgyz government also issued a statement, saying that there was no death of Pakistani student and the situation was under control.

‘Established contact with Kyrgyz authorities’

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the reports of mob violence against Pakistani students in Bishkek were “extremely concerning and that Pakistan has established contact with the Kyrgyz authorities to ensure the protection of Pakistani students.

“I have instructed our Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan to fully facilitate them,” he said in a post on X.

Kyrgyz authorities express regret: FO

The Foreign Office also issued an update saying that the Kyrgyz authorities have expressed regret at the incidents of violence and have also pledged to hold an inquiry and punish the perpetrators.

“Embassy of Pakistan has opened emergency helplines and responding to queries of students and their families.

Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Hassan Ali Zaigham has been in close contact with senior Kyrgyz authorities.

According to the Kyrgyz Health Ministry, four Pakistanis were provided first aid and discharged while one is under treatment for jaw injury,“ the FO press release said.

Moreover, Charge d’affaires of the Kyrgyz Embassy Melis Moldaliev was called to the FO for a demarche by Director General (ECO & CARs) Aizaz Khan.

Aizaz conveyed the deep concerns about the reports and urged Moldaliev that the Kyrgyz government should take all possible measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani students and citizens residing in the country.