Official result awaited for by-election in Multan’s NA-148

Official result is awaited as the counting of votes is under way after polling ended for the by-election in Multan’s NA-148 constituency, Aaj News reported.

The polling started at the stipulated time 8:00 am and continued till 5:00 pm without any interval.

275 polling stations and 933 polling booths were established for the polling including 485 for men and 448 for women.

A total of 444,231 registered voters were expected to exercise their right to vote in by-polls.

By-election in NA-148 today

The by-election in the constituency was held as the seat was vacated by Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, the incumbent Senate of Pakistan Chairman.

His Son Syed Ali Qasim Gillani from PPP and the independent candidate supported by the Sunni Ittehad Council Taimoor Altaf Mahay are the leading candidates in this constituency.

In the general elections held on February 8, PPP’s Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani claimed the victory with a thin margin of 293 votes. The PPP’s candidate secured 67,326 votes while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed Barrister Taimoor Malik received 67,033 votes.